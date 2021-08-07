CCB busts illegal arms selling inter-state gang
By ANI | Published: August 7, 2021 12:30 PM2021-08-07T12:30:19+5:302021-08-07T12:40:03+5:30
Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Saturday busted an inter-state gang involved in the illegal sale of country-made weapons.
Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Saturday busted an inter-state gang involved in the illegal sale of country-made weapons.
According to the CCB, in a quick and swift action, CCB officers arrested four persons and seized cartridges and six weapons including pistols and rifles.
Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Bengaluru City Police, in a tweet, said, " CCB arrest inter-state gang involved in the illegal sale of country-made weapons..6 Pistols/ Rifles, cartridges seized.. 4 accused arrested.."
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app