CCB busts illegal arms selling inter-state gang

Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Saturday busted an inter-state gang involved in the illegal sale of country-made weapons.

According to the CCB, in a quick and swift action, CCB officers arrested four persons and seized cartridges and six weapons including pistols and rifles.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Bengaluru City Police, in a tweet, said, " CCB arrest inter-state gang involved in the illegal sale of country-made weapons..6 Pistols/ Rifles, cartridges seized.. 4 accused arrested.."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor