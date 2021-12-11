CDS Bipin Rawat's daughter's immerse ashes of parents in Ganga

Daughters of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat immersed the ashes of their parents in the Ganga in Haridwar on Saturday afternoon. The two daughters of General Bipin Rawat had reached Haridwar this morning on a special Army flight from Delhi carrying the remains of their father Bipin Rawat and mother Madhulika Rawat. The two immersed their ashes in the river Ganga according to Hindu custom. Both the daughters got emotional while immersing the ashes of their father and mother.

The two performed the last rites of their parents on Friday.CDS General Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were among the 13 persons killed in a helicopter crash near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on December 8. General Bipin Rawat was cremated side by side on the same pyre with his wife Madhulika Rawat with full military honours at Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment on Friday.