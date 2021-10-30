Central Railway to run special trains from Oct 30 for Diwali and Chhath Puja

Special trains of Central Railway will run for Diwali and Chhath celebrations. These include Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Barauni Special and Pune - Patna Special. Special charges will be levied for these trains. Booking will start from October 30 and only passengers with confirmed tickets are allowed to travel. It is also necessary to follow the corona rules. Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Barauni Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on November 15 at 12.15 pm and reach Barauni on the third day at 5 pm.

The special train will leave Barauni on November 13 at 16.30 hrs and reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on the third day at 10 am. The train will stop at Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusawal, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chivki Junction, Varanasi, Chapra, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur and Samastipur.

The Pune-Patna special will leave Pune at 5.30 am on November 14 and reach Patna at 12 noon the next day. The special train will leave Patna at 10.40 am on November 12 and reach Pune at 18.50 am the next day. The train will stop at Daund Cordline, Ahmednagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusawal, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Gadarwara, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chiwki Junction, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar and Ara.

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Barauni Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on November 15 at 12.15 pm and reach Barauni on the third day at 5 pm. The special train will leave Barauni on November 13 at 16.30 hrs and reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on the third day at 10 am.