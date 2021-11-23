Central team visits flood-hit Puducherry to assess rain damage

A central team deputed by the Home Ministry on Tuesday visited flood-hit Puducherry villages to assess damages.

The team led by Rajiv Sharma, joint secretary of the ministry first visited Kalapattu and took stock of the sea erosion at Pillaichavadi.

The team also visited Kataragama and ordered the repair of the roads.

Speaker of Puducherry Assembly R Selvam, District Collector of Puducherry Purva Garg and other officials accompanied the team during its trip.

After wrapping up its two-day tour here the team left for neighbouring Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu.

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy had earlier visited urban and rural areas to take stock of the situation.

Following this, Chief Minister Rangasamy had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the havoc caused by the recent floods and heavy rains and demanded the deputation of a central team for the assessment of the damage.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor