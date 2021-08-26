Centre approves all 9 names recommended by SC Collegium, say sources

Sources in the Central government confirmed on Thursday that all nine names recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana for appointments as apex court judges have been approved.

All nine names recommended were cleared by the Centre paving the way for India to see its first woman Chief Justice of India in 2027.

The nine names include those of three women judges Justice Hima Kohli, Justice BV Nagarathna, Justice Bela Trivedi. According to the order of seniority, Justice Nagratna may be appointed CJI in 2027. These new elevated judges are likely to take oath on August 31, said government sources.

The nine names include eight High Court judges and one advocate of the Supreme Court Bar.

The files are believed to have been sent to the President for further formalities and issuance of warrants for appointments. If everything goes according to plan, the Supreme Court will soon administer the oath to nine new judges.

The names of these judges are Chief Justice of Karnataka AS Oka, who is the senior-most Chief Justice of all HC Chief Justices. Chief Justice of Gujarat Vikram Nath, Chief Justice of Sikkim JK Maheshwari, Telangana Chief Justice Hima Kohli, who is also the only serving woman Chief Justice of a high court.

Justice Nagarathna of Kerala HC, Justice CT Ravi Kumar Judge of Madras HC, Justice MM Sundaresh, Gujarat HC judge Justice Bela M. Trivedi and senior advocate PS Narasimha.

( With inputs from ANI )

