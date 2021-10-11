Centre, Bihar govt working in full force to establish industries, generate employment in state

Bihar Industries Minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on Monday said that the Centre and the state government are working with "full force" for establishing industries and assuring employment in Bihar.

Shahnawaz Hussain also informed that an ethanol industry would soon be set up in Bihar.

His remarks came at the investors meet that was organised in Delhi by the council for leather exports.

Speaking toduring the event in the national capital, the Bihar Minister said, "Centre and the state government in Bihar is led by NDA. We have asked everyone to set up the industry in Bihar. For once, come and invest in Bihar."

"There is cheap labour in Bihar, the water is good and the location is also good. We have invited the industrialists to set up industries in Bihar. We are working with full force for industry and employment in Bihar," he said.

"A lot of work is being done regarding the ethanol industry in Bihar. Its proposals have also come in many districts. Very soon its industry will be started in Bihar," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor