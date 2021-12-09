Centre considering farmers' demands seriously; hope protests end today: BJP's Kisan Morcha chief

Bharatiya Janata Party Kisan Morcha president and MP Rajkumar Chahar on Thursday said that the Central government is considering the demands of the farmers seriously and hoped that the farmers' protest will come to an end today.

Speaking to ANI, Chahar said, "The Central government has repealed the three farm laws in the Parliament. The government is considering other demands of the farmers seriously. A committee has been formed as well. An amendment letter has also been sent to the farmers. I believe that the farmers' protest would come to an end today."

Talking about the withdrawal of FIR registered against the farmers, he said that negotiations are going on between the government and the farmers' unions and the results will be positive.

"Negotiations are going on between the government and the farmers union. The talks are almost complete. I believe that a serious discussion has been held on all the issues, the results will be positive," he said.

Asked about the impact of farmers' protest on the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls scheduled early next year, he said that the protest did not have an impact on the state and believed that the BJP will return to power with a huge majority.

"There was no such talk in Uttar Pradesh regarding the farmers' protest. BJP is in a strong position in UP. All sections of society are with us. We will form the government again with a huge majority," he said.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an aegis of farmer unions, has formed a consensus to accept the proposal sent by the central government seeking suspension of the farmers' agitation.

A five-member committee of Samyukt Kisan Morcha held a meeting on Wednesday morning to take a decision on the proposal.

"We have accepted the revised draft given by the Centre over our demands in regard to farmers' agitation against three farm laws," said Gurnam Singh Charuni, chief of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Haryana.

The Morcha will, however, meet at 12 noon on Thursday at Singhu Border to take a formal decision on lifting the agitation. They are waiting for a formal communication signed on the Government's letterhead.

( With inputs from ANI )

