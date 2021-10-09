Centre imposes quantitative restriction on export of syringes to boost domestic production, supply

The Central government has imposed a quantitative restriction on the export of syringes to boost domestic production and supply, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, the restriction applies to just three categories of syringes for three months.

It further said, "With a firm political commitment to vaccinate India's last citizen, fulfilling the philosophy of 'Antyodaya' espoused by Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay, the Government has put in place a quantitative restriction on the export of syringes to boost their domestic availability and uptake."

The ministry stated that syringes are vital to sustaining the momentum of the program to vaccinate all eligible Citizens in the shortest possible time.

It further added that with a view to ensure adequate availability of the syringes, used to administer the vaccine, the Government of India has enacted this quantitative restriction on the export of following denominations of the syringes only on 0.5 ml/ 1ml AD (auto-disable) syringes, 0.5 ml/1 ml/2 ml/3 ml disposable syringes, and 1ml/2 ml/3 ml RUP (re-use prevention) syringes.

( With inputs from ANI )

