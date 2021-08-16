Centre puts two Air India aircraft on standby for emergency evacuations from Kabul

The situation in Afghanistan is deteriorating day by day. The Taliban has taken control of Afghanistan. The Taliban's dominance has raised questions about the security of Indians in Afghanistan. The Taliban has assured that no harm will be done to Indian citizens. But India has started taking steps for the safety of its citizens.

Air India has two aircraft on standby. The aircraft will take off from Delhi and land in Kabul as soon as it receives orders from the Center. Kabul airport is currently under US control.

The Modi government has instructed Air India to keep two aircraft ready for the safety of Indians stranded in Afghanistan. A list of crew members has been drawn up for the flight to Kabul. The current situation in Afghanistan has affected air traffic from the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

'We have two planes ready to rescue the Indians in Kabul. The government is monitoring the situation. We are waiting for the order, ”a senior Air India official told ANI. Ongoing violence in Kabul has closed air traffic since night. An Air India flight flies daily to Kabul.

"Govt has told Air India to put two aircraft on standby for emergency evacuations from Kabul. Air India has prepared a set crew for emergency operations from Kabul to New Delhi: Govt Sources," ANI tweeted.



