Centre spreads awareness among women in UP's Varanasi on nutrition, fortified rice

The Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD) on Friday organized a one-day awareness programme among women on nutrition and fortified rice under "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

A public event on the awareness generation on the provisions of the National Food Security Act, 2013 for Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) beneficiaries, which include children in the age group of 6 months to 14 years and pregnant and lactating women, was organized in VHU Campus, Varanasi for imparting nutritional related information, information on the importance of fortified rice in the Public Distribution System (PDS).

As per a press release issued by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, the importance of proper nutrition to consumers especially infants, pregnant and lactating mothers was also emphasized at the event.

The Deputy Director, ICDS, Uttar Pradesh government and Zonal Officer (UNICEF) also provided information about awareness among children and women. He elaborated on various "Centre's initiatives to ensure nutrition for women and children." He also shared the significance of fortified rice while addressing the gathering.

An interactive session with the ICDS beneficiaries to share their experiences, difficulties and challenges was also held.

After the programme, the team from the Centre visited the fair price shop to check its functioning, quality of foodgrains being provided to the beneficiaries.

( With inputs from ANI )

