Chandigarh-Manali Highway closed due to landslide, restoration work underway

Chandigarh-Manali Highway (NH-3) has been blocked due to a landslide near the Pandoh area of Mandi district on Saturday.

According to the ditsrict police, the restoration work is underway.

Shalini Agnihotri, Superintendent of Police, Mandi said that the highway is closed since last night and traffic is being diverted through an alternate route via Kataula.

"The highway is closed since last night. One vehicle parked on road was also damaged after being hit by boulders. There is a long vehicle queue on NH3 and traffic is being diverted through an alternate route via Kataula," said Mandi SP.

The state has been recording spells of heavy rainfall during the Monsoon season. This has resulted in landslides at several places.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor