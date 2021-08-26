Chhattisgarh's double leg amputee mountaineer creates history as he climbs Mount Elbrus

Chhattisgarh's specially-abled double leg amputee mountaineer Chitrasen Sahu scripted history as he climbed Mount Elbrus which is at a height of 5,642 metres.

"On August 23, 2021 at 10.54 AM CET (Central European Time), Chitrasen Sahu climbed and hoisted Indian National Flag on one of the highest mountain peaks of Europe and Russia i.e Mount Elbrus," informed an official statement by the state government.

He became the only Indian with a double amputee to conquer three major peaks of different continents. After conquering Mount Elbrus, he gave the message of 'Mission Inclusion--To promote equality' and Plastic Free Nation from the mountain.

Earlier, Chitrasen Sahu had set a national record by climbing and reaching the peak of Mount Kilimanjaro and Mount Koziasco. Mount Kilimanjaro is the highest mountain peak in the continent of Africa and Mount Kosciuszko is the highest mountain peak in the continent of Australia.

Chitrasen is the first double amputee of the country to achieve this feat. Sahu said, "due to both legs being artificial in nature, there was a lot of difficulty in mountaineering and it was a big challenge in itself. I have taken up this challenge for myself and aim to conquer the peaks of seven continents. I have done three so far. However, mountaineering with temperatures of minus 15 to minus 25 degrees, wind storms and snow falls at a speed of 50-70 kmph is not easy. It is difficult but I keep my preparations and spirit up to achieve the aim."

"I believe that life is like a mountain. Happiness, suffering, ups and downs all are part of life. We have to learn to move forward. If we move forward with a positive mindset and think about the solution to any problem, then the solution is definitely possible," Sahu said.

Chitrasen Sahu said that he has always worked for the rights of his people so that there is no discrimination against them. "The absence of any part of the body is not a matter of shame, nor does it come in the way of our success. We just need to end the hesitation inside us and come forward. We are not less than anyone, nor are we different," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor