Chopper Crash: Cremation of CDS Rawat and his wife to be held on Friday

Cremation of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife is being planned to be done on Friday in Delhi Cantonment. Their mortal remains are expected to arrive in the national capital in a military plane by Thursday evening. The bodies will be brought to his house on Friday and people would be allowed to pay last respect from 11 am to 2 pm. After that, his funeral procession will start from Kamraj Marg to Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment. General Rawat has two daughters. His younger sister and brother would also be there for the last rites.

The US Embassy has extended its deepest condolences to the family of CDS General Bipin Rawat and the families of those who perished in the tragic helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. "As India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, General Rawat spearheaded a historic period of transformation in the Indian military. He was a strong friend and partner of the United States, overseeing a major expansion of India’s defense cooperation with the US military. In September, he spent five days traveling throughout the United States as part of a counterpart visit with General Mark Milley to discuss military developments and opportunities to enhance our cooperation with like-minded countries. His legacy will continue on," an official statement said.