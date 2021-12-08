CISF detects 46,100 USDs worth approximately Rs 35 lakh at Delhi's IGI airport

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Wednesday detected 46,100 US Dollars worth approximately Rs 35 lakh at IGI Airport, New Delhi.

As per a press note, On December 7, acting on the basis of behaviour detection, CISF surveillance and intelligence staff of IGI Airport, noticed suspicious activities of a lady passenger while moving in the pre-security Hold Area of terminal-3.

She was later identified as Arpita Paul, arriving from Kolkata.

During surveillance, it came to light that she cancelled her Immigration and reached in check-in area for self-offloading formalities. On suspicion, she was taken to the random checking point for screening of her luggage.

On x-ray screening of her handbag, CISF personnel noticed a suspicious image inside the bag. On physical checking of her handbag, two (02) notebooks/registers were found. On close scrutiny of the notebooks/registers, it was noticed that two (02) pages were adjoined by pasting the corner of the pages and something was concealed in between the pages.

It was done with various pages of the notebooks/registers. On opening one such adjoined page, it was noticed that USDs were concealed in the gap to avoid detection. After opening all such pages, a total of 46,100 USDs worth approximately INR 35 lakh were found concealed in-between the pasted pages of two (02) numbers of notebooks/registers.

On enquiry, neither she replied satisfactorily nor produced any valid document for carrying such a high volume of foreign currency.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor