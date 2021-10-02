Civilian suffers critical injuries in terrorists firing in J-K's Srinagar
By ANI | Published: October 2, 2021 10:27 PM2021-10-02T22:27:55+5:302021-10-02T22:35:02+5:30
A group of terrorists fired upon a civilian SD Colony Batamaloo area of Srinagar on Saturday, informed the Jammu and Kashmir Police.
As per the release by the police, the information was received at 8 pm about the terror incident at SD Colony Batamaloo area of Srinagar.
"Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists had fired upon a civilian identified as Mohammad Shafi Dar and he is a resident of SD Colony Batamaloo," stated the release.
"In this incident, he has received critical gunshot injuries and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for the treatment," release stated further.
The police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and further investigation into the case is underway.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor