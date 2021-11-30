CM Dhami urges protestors to end agitation after govt announces to withdraw Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board Bill

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday urged the protestors to take back their agitation after the government announced the decision to withdraw the Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board Bill.

Addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister said, "I urge everyone, who is protesting, to take back their agitation. I request all of them for it. Since we have withdrawn the Bill, we would like to tell everyone that the facilities that existed earlier, would continue as it is. If we do something for the betterment of these facilities in the future, then we will take them forward with everyone's cooperation."

The Uttarakhand government today announced the repeal of the Char Dham Devasthanam Management Act after almost two years of protests against the legislation by priests associated with the shrines in the state. The Char Dham Teerth-Purohit Hak Hakookdhari Mahapanchayat Samiti and other organisations had been demonstrating against the legislation for months.

Talking about the state preparedness against the new coronavirus variant Omicron, the Dhami said that the government aims to increase the testing to 25,000 per day.

"I held a high-level meeting with Chief Secretary & other Secretaries. We'll increase our random testing. We'll also increase the number of other testings. Our aim is to have 25,000 tests per day. Necessary precautions at Railway Stations & Airports will be taken," he said.

The chief minister informed that the government will issue a new advisory after a week after the new observations come.

"We'll issue a new advisory after a week after the new observations come. We have given 1-week time to all district administrations for the new observations," he said.

Earlier, state Health Secretary, Pankaj Kumar Pandey issued an advisory and informed that strict monitoring and COVID-19 testing of all the international passengers will be done.

"Strict monitoring and COVID-19 testing of all international passengers be done and positive samples will be mandatorily sent to Government Doon Medical College Lab for genomic sequencing," said the Health Secretary.

( With inputs from ANI )

