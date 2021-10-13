CNG-PNG Prices Increased: CNG-PNG prices skyrocket after petrol-diesel; gas prices increased 5 times in 8 months

Indraprastha Gas Limited has once again increased the price of CNG and PNG. This is the second time in 10 days that gas prices have risen. The new prices will be effective from October 13. Earlier, the prices were raised on October 2. This is the 5th time CNG and PNG prices have risen this year.

According to Indraprastha Gas Limited, CNG and PNG have gone up by Rs 2 each. From today, CNG will be available at Rs 49.76 per kg and PNG at Rs 35.11 per Standard Cubic Meter (SCM) in the national capital. Similarly, CNG will be available at Rs 56.02 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad and Rs 58.20 per kg in Gurugram. In the case of PNG, the price of PNG will be Rs 34.86 per SCM in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad and Rs 33.31 in Gurugram.

CNG and PNG prices were hiked on October 4 last year. At that time, CNG was priced at Rs 42.70 per kg and PNG at Rs 27.50 per SCM in the national capital. In Delhi-NCR, most vehicles, buses, taxis and autos run on CNG only. According to IGL, CNG is much cheaper than petrol and diesel. The operating cost of CNG-powered vehicles is 66% lower than that of petrol and 28% lower than that of diesel.