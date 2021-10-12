Coal Shortage: India heading for a power crisis?

Many power companies in the country are facing the crisis of coal shortage. As a result, it has had a major impact on power generation in many states. In this case, there was a discrepancy between the claims of the State and the Central Government. The Diwali festival, which is just a few days away, has raised concerns.

The threat of power crisis is not only in India but also in China, Europe and the United States. The demand for electricity has increased in October. The governments of Delhi, Punjab, Kerala, Maharashtra and Karnataka have pointed the finger at the deteriorating situation. Citizens of Kerala and Maharashtra are being urged to use electricity carefully. Is India heading for a power crisis? Will there be darkness in many parts of the country like China? Such a question is being asked.

According to the October 7 report of the Central Electricity Authority, 110 out of 135 projects in the country are facing coal shortage. In 16 projects, there is not even a day's supply of coal. 30 projects have 1 day coal reserves. In 18 projects, there is enough stock for only 2 days. That is, the situation is getting worse. It has 3 projects in Haryana and Maharashtra. In which there is not even a day's coal reserves is left. There are also one project each in Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Bihar with 1 day stock.

When it comes to UP, the coal crisis has led to power shortage. From rural to urban areas load shedding is being done. Madhya Pradesh is also facing power crisis. Cabinet Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar has expressed concern over this. The minister also said that there is a power crisis in China where there is no coal.

The central government has claimed that there is no crisis in power generation but it is being fabricated. But it is true that due to the coal crisis, 13 units in 7 thermal power plants in Maharashtra have come to a standstill. The state government is preparing to buy power from the National Exchange. Around 800 workers of Ballapur Underground Mines of Western Coal Field Limited in Chandrapur, Maharashtra have called a strike. It produces 300 tons of coal per day. At a time when there is a power crisis in the entire country, the workers here have started a strike demanding a pay hike.