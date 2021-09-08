Committee to be formed for implementation of clauses of Assam Accord

A committee comprising members of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and the state government will be formed to implement the clauses of the Assam Accord, said minister Atul Bora on Tuesday.

The decision was taken in a meeting was held on Tuesday in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"In the presence of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, it was decided to form a committee comprising members of AASU and government to implement the clauses of Assam Accord," Bora said.

AASU's chief advisor Dr Samujjal Bhattacharya said that it has been decided to form a committee consisting of 3 state Cabinet ministers and 5 AASU members to find out the road map within 3 months.

"After 16 years, we had this meeting and it was decided to form a committee consisting of 3 Cabinet ministers of Assam and 5 members from AASU to find out road map within 3 months. We discussed the implementation of all clauses of the Assam Accord," Bhattacharya said.

The Assam Accord, a memorandum of settlement (MoS) signed between representatives of the Central government led by then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and the leaders of the Assam Movement in New Delhi on August 15, 1985. The core point of the accord was the identification and deportation of illegal immigrants from Assam, for which the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) had been protesting since 1979.

( With inputs from ANI )

