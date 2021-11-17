Complaint filed against comedian Vir Das

A police complaint has been filed against actor-comedian Vir Das at Tilak Marg Police Station in the national capital for allegedly using derogatory language against India during an event held in the US, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

A Delhi resident Aditya Jha has filed a complaint against the stand-up comedian in connection with a video titled 'I come from two Indias' from his performance at the John F Kennedy Center for Performing Arts in Washington, which the actor-comedian had uploaded on YouTube on Monday.

In a written complaint, Jha said that in a video the comedian has said making indecent remarks against the country at the event organized in America.

Following social media criticism over his video, Vir Das issued a statement through his Twitter handle, stating that his intention was not to insult the country. "The video is a satire about the duality of two very separate India's that do different things. Like any nation has light and dark, good and evil within it. None of this is a secret. The video appeals for us to never forget that we are great. To never stop focusing on what makes us great."

( With inputs from ANI )

