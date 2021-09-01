Complete list of bank holidays for September 2021

Banks will remain shut for 12 days in September 2021 on account of different holidays across various states. This list also includes the official holidays of second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mentioned some days when the banking operations will remain closed in the month of September 2021, although online banking activities will continue to work. Banks will remain closed for total 12 days in the month of September while some are as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list, the remaining days are that of weekends. Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Complete list of bank holidays falling in the month of September 2021

08 September 2021: Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva

09 September 2021: Teej (Haritalika)

10 September 2021: Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Vinayakar Chathurthi/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata

11 September 2021: Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day)

17 September 2021: Karma Puja

20 September 2021: Indrajatra

21 September 2021: Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day

Weekend holidays in September 2021

05 September 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)

11 September 2021 – Second Saturday

12 September 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)

19 September 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)

25 September 2021 – Fourth Saturday

26 September 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)

