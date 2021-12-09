Cong spoiling image of State with negative rhetoric, says Himachal Pradesh Minister Pathania

The Forest and Sports Minister of Himachal Pradesh government Rakesh Pathania alleged that the Congress party in the state is trying to spoil the image of the state government.

He said that the Congress party is daydreaming about winning the 2022 polls and is trying to malign the image of the state government and BJP by misleading the people of the state.

Pathania also said that the state would form a new sports policy and only people related to sports would be able to be part of the sports body. He said that the state government would be holding a special cabinet meeting on this.

He said that the state government has done development during four years despite the two bad years of the pandemic. But Congress seems to be negative in everything. Congress forgot that OPS was abolished at the time of Congress itself. Virbhadra Singh was the first to sign from it. But today, Vikramaditya is talking about implementing OPS but he does not know where his father had signed it.

Pathania said that just for the sake of politics, Congress is misleading the employees and people of the state. He said Congress should stop dreaming of forming a government in 2022. BJP will be forming the government in 2022 in the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor