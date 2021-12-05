Congress appoints AICC Coordinators for upcoming Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Election

Congress appointed AICC Coordinators for the upcoming Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Election on Saturday.

The official communique by the party read, "The following people have been appointed as AICC Coordinators for the upcoming Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Election, with immediate effect: Rajender Rana, MLA; Abhishek Dutt."

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Election will be held on December 24 and the counting of votes will take place on December 27.

( With inputs from ANI )

