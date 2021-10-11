Congress holds nationwide silent protest over Lakhimpur Kheri incident

The Congress party on Monday staged a nationwide silent protest over Lakhimpur Kheri violence and demand the dismissal of Ajay Mishra from the post of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs.

Delhi Congress held a silent protest at Jantar Mantar over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in solidarity with farmers.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress in-charge Rajani Patil and Congress President Ghulam Ahmad Mir Along with other party leaders and members held a silent protest near the Governor House.

The placards they were holding read "Dismiss Ajay Mishra".

Another silent protest program has been organized by the State Congress Committee, in which all senior leaders of Bihar Congress including state Congress in-charge Bhakta Charandas and state president Dr Madan Mohan Jha participated.

Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Cabinet Minister of Rajasthan, Mahesh Joshi, Chief Whip of Congress also held a protest in Jaipur.

Tamil Nadu Congress also held a protest against Uttar Pradesh Government and the Central Government on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Senior Congress Leaders P Chidambaram staged Dharna at Azad Maidan against the brutal killing of innocent farmers in Uttar Pradesh and demanded immediate sacking of Union State Minister for Home affairs Ajay Misra Teni.

Chidambaram along with AICC in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao, GPCC President Shri Girish Chodankar, Lop leader Digambar Kamat, Working President Alex Sequira, Campaign Committee Chairman Alexio Reginaldo Lawrance, former union minister Adv. Ramakant Khalap and other Congress leaders participated in the Dharna.

As a mark of protest, all the office bearers used the Black masks to mark the protest, stated press note issued by Sankalp Amonkar in Incharge of Protest and Vice President G.P.C.C.

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) that comprises Congress, Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has also called for a statewide bandh today in protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri incident that claimed the lives of eight people including four farmers.

As many as eight people including four farmers had died in the violence that took place on October 3. Uttar Pradesh police have so far arrested three people including Ashish Mishra, who is the son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in early 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor