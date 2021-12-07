Couple on two-wheeler dead after being hit by car in Telangana's Rangareddy
A couple died on the spot after a car coming in the opposite direction hit them in Narsingh town of Telangana's Rangareddy district, police informed on Monday.
According to police, the couple who was travelling on a two-wheeler met with an accident when a car coming in the opposite direction hit them.
Police said that the driver named Sanjeev who was driving a car was under the influence of alcohol.
Further, police said that a case has been registered and the accused has been taken into custody and the probe is on.
