Couple thrashed, stripped naked in Bihar, 8 held
By ANI | Published: September 15, 2021 03:58 AM2021-09-15T03:58:05+5:302021-09-15T04:05:07+5:30
An incident surfaced on Tuesday wherein a couple was allegedly thrashed and stripped naked in the neighbourhood for being in an 'illicit' relationship.
Following this incident, Bihar Police has filed a case and arrested eight persons in the matter.
Speaking to ANI, Sub-divisional Police officer of Forbesganj, RP Singh said, "A couple was chained together on orders of a panchayat in Forbesganj for pursuing an illicit relationship, as the woman was already married."
"They were thrashed and stripped naked here. Their relatives were also fined. 8 people have been arrested," he added.
Further probe in the matter is underway.
( With inputs from ANI )
