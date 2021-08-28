Court pulls up singer Honey Singh over non-appearance in domestic violence case

A Delhi Court on Saturday expressed unhappiness with the non-appearance of singer Yo Yo Honey Singh and not filing his medical record and income affidavits.

Metropolitan Magistrate Tania Singh said, "None of is above law. It is very surprising to see this case is taken very lightly."

Yo Yo Honey Singh's counsel Ishaan Mukherjee told the court that Singh could not appear before the Court as he was not well. He assured the court that Singh would appear before the court on the next date of hearing.

Meanwhile, Honey Singh's counsel filed a reply on a complaint case filed by his wife under "the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act".

The court sought a medical report and income tax returns details of Honey Singh. Singh's counsel assured the Court that it will be filed at the earliest.

The court pulled up Honey Singh and said the conduct should not be repeated. "Your bank details are not on record. Your income tax returns are on record. You (counsel of Honey Singh) are not prepared for arguments, " the court said.

The court directed Singh to appear before the Court on September 3.

Singh's counsel moved an application seeking exemption from personal appearance citing medical reasons while his wife Shalini Talwar was present during the hearing.

Singh's counsel told the court that Singh's wife has already taken away all the valuables. He also assured the court that they are ready to accommodate her and they will build a wall and flat that can be provided to her in 15 days. Singh's counsel apprised the court about Honey Singh's two properties costing four crores out of which property one property has joint ownership of Shalini and Honey Singh.

The court said that the interim order will continue till the next date of hearing. In the last hearing, the court had passed interim orders in favour of the complainant, wife of singer, restraining Honey Singh from disposing of his jointly owned property, his wife's Stridhan, etc.

Shalini Talwar was represented by Sandeep Kapur, Senior Partner, Karanjawala and Co, as well as a team from Karanjawala & Co, comprising of Niharika Karanjawala, Apoorva Pandey, Gudipati Kashyap and Kallakuri Sharat Kumar.

The court was hearing a complaint case filed against the Bollywood singer by his wife under "the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act".

"The Respondents (Honey Singh and others) also criminally intimidated the Applicant (wife), caused her extreme duress and torture. The Applicant (wife) has suffered immense pain and hurt from the respondents throughout the marriage. The entire events as stated evidently show that the Respondents have indulged in cruelty, physical, mental, sexual, economic and have tortured the Applicant wife immensely. As such the Applicant wife is entitled to a compensation ofRs. 20,00,00,000 (Rupees Twenty Crores) from the Respondents, " read the petition.

The complainant urged the court to pass a protection order under section 18 of Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act 2005 and directed the singer to pay compensation under the provision of the PWDV Act 2005 and to release the Stridhan and other material.

She has also sought to provide assistance of the protection officers and the police to her for implementation and execution of the orders as passed in her favour and against the respondents.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor