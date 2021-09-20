COVID-19: Jharkhand reports 2 new cases in past 24 hours

With the continuous decline in COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand, the state reported only two new cases and 20 recoveries in the past 24 hours, according to the state COVID-19 bulletin.

Currently, Jharkhand has only 56 active COVID-19 cases. The cumulative caseload of the state stands at 3,48,114 since the pandemic has begun.

As many as 3,42,927 people recovered from the coronavirus infection so far in the state, including 20 new recoveries. The recovery rate is 97.70 per cent.

Meanwhile, no death has been reported in the last 24 hours, while the cumulative death toll of the state stands at 5,133.

According to the state government data, Jharkhand has administered over 1.57 crore vaccine doses so far.

( With inputs from ANI )

