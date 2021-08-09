COVID-19 vaccination camp held in J-K's Poonch with Army's help

A vaccination camp was set up in Poonch's Gulpur area with help of the Army to vaccinate people against COVID-19.

The vaccination camp is set up in the extreme border belt of the Karmara area in the Krishna Ghati Brigade in the Poonch district.

The Army in collaboration with district health authorities started the vaccination drive for 18 plus and elderly people of this belt.

Speaking toDr Surbhi Bakshi, Primary Health Centre, Ajote, said that this medical camp is set up for COVID-19 vaccination in collaboration with the Army.

"We have set up a medical camp in collaboration with the army to vaccinate people against COVID-19. We are giving the first dose to people above 18 plus and the second dose is available for the people above 45. We are expecting to vaccinate 70-80 people. We're hoping that more people get vaccinated," said Dr Surbhi Bakshi.

A local resident who came to get the vaccine at the camp thanked the Army of the KG Brigade for this noble act.

"Indian Army informed us about the vaccination camp. They also provided us vehicles so that we can reach here. We are thankful to the Indian Army and health authorities for this. It is very important to get vaccinated to be safe and healthy," said Mohammad Sadik, a resident of the border area.

A retired Army Captain Mohammad Sadik, who is also a resident of the border belt said that the people from five panchayats have come here to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"This camp is set up by the Indian Army. People from five panchayats have come here to get the COVID-19 vaccine. It is very difficult for us to go to other places and get vaccines. It is very good that the army is providing vaccines at our home," said Mohammad Sadik.

He further said thanked the Army to provide this facility to the people of this belt.

Another resident, Mohammad Zafar said the army is providing vaccines to the civilian population by setting us this camp and thanked the army for always helping them.

"We are happy that the Indian army set up this camp for us. They informed us about the camp and provided vehicles to reach here at the camp," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor