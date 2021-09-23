Covid Vaccine Certificate row: IAS officer slams UK for accepting handwritten slip

Under new British rules unveiled last week, Indians who have received two shots of the Covishield jab will be treated as unvaccinated and have to quarantine themselves for 10 days, even though the vaccine is the same as the AstraZeneca vaccine developed by Oxford University but manufactured in India and in use many Western countries like Canada.

As soon as the Indian government threatened to take action against us, Britain agreed to allow those vaccinated to enter on quarantine terms. However, Cowin in India expressed doubts about the data, saying it was unreliable. An IAS officer of the Indian government has exposed the Britain.

Using up-to-date technology like barcodes, India has compiled data on vaccinated people by Cowin. The UK government has raised doubts on the CoWin certification process. Information about who took the first, who took the second jab is being given digitally on a certificate.

"A smart covid certificate with QR code, generated digitally after due process is not acceptable in UK but this handwritten slip is?! This is why Aliens don't visit us," wrote the IAS officer in his tweet.

In Britain, handwritten cards are issued. The card has name and lot number of when the first dose and second dose was taken. Johnson's single-dose vaccine requires an application for a covid pass by visiting the National Health Service's website. Pass is issued after 5 days. The leading country has such a system and India's digital system is being questioned. This card is called Covid Vaccination Record Card.