Covishield 2nd dose to be given after 84 days: Kerala HC

Kochi, Dec 3 The Kerala High Court on Friday upheld the appeal of the Central Government against the single judge's decision to allow the second dose of Covishield vaccine to be taken before the prescribed interval of 84 days.

A bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar gave the new order after hearing the plea of the Centre which alleged that by allowing early administration of the vaccine, the single judge had interfered with the Vaccine Policy of the Centre.

While hearing the petition of a private company in September, the single bench had said that the second dose of Covishield can be taken after 28 days of the first dose in the private sector.

The court noted that there have been exemptions given to the current 84 day period between the two doses to those officials who go for meetings and to students who are studying abroad, and thus, it is not fair to delay it as the vaccines have been already purchased by companies.

The Kitex group of companies had, in its petition filed last month, told the court that they have purchased the vaccine doses to be administered to its employees.

After giving the first dose, according to the Centre, the second dose could be given only after 84 days, which was contested by Kitex, which pointed out that since they have already purchased the vaccines and if the administration is going to be delayed, then the vaccines could get spoiled and would have to be thrown away.

The Centre then strongly opposed this, but the court overruled their objections, pointing out that while already there have been exemptions given to officials and students, it is not fair to delay the second dose to the employees and it can be given.

