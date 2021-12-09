CPI(M) MP V Sivadasan moves suspension of business notice in RS to discuss chopper crash

Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP, V Sivadasan on Thursday moved a notice for the suspension of business under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the crash of the IAF helicopter at Coonoor and the tragic death of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat and 12 others.

"The demise of General Bipin Rawat and 12 other people is painful and shocking," Sivadasan told ANI.

General Rawat, India's first CDS, was on a visit to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course when his chopper crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

General Rawat was appointed as India's first Chief of Defence Staff on December 31, 2019. He previously served as Chief of the Army Staff from January 2017 to December 2019. He was commissioned into the Indian Army in December 1978.

Earlier on Thursday, Lok Sabha condoled the demise of General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others who lost their lives in the IAF chopper crash.

( With inputs from ANI )

