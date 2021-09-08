Crime news: Increase in violence against women, Uttar Pradesh ranks number 1

Due to the incident of gang rape in Pune, the issue of women's safety has once again come to the fore. Maharashtra is shaken by the incident of gang rape of a 14-year-old girl in Pune. At the same time, the incidence of violence against women in the country has increased this year. There has been a 46 per cent increase in crime complaints against women coming to the National Commission for Women. In Maharashtra, 974 complaints have been lodged in 8 months.

More than half of the cases in the National Commission for Women's Statistics are from Uttar Pradesh. As of the first eight months of 2021, the commission has received 19,993 complaints. That compares with 13,618 complaints filed last year. In July alone, 3248 complaints were lodged, the highest number since 2015. Meanwhile, the commission conducted awareness campaigns regularly. Also, a helpline number for women has been issued. As a result, the number of complaints has increased, said Rekha Sharma, chairperson of the commission.

According to the commission, Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of complaints, followed by Delhi. In particular, the number of complaints in UP is five times higher than in Delhi.

Cases lodged:

Life and Honor- 7,836

Domestic violence- 4,289

Exploitation for dowry- 2,923

Cyber Crime- 585

5 times more complaints in Uttar Pradesh than in Delhi:

Uttar Pradesh- 10,084

Delhi- 2,147

Haryana- 995

Maharashtra- 974