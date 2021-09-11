Crime news UP: Shocking! Compounder rapes patient in hospital, arrested

A shokcing incident has taken place in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh. A woman admitted to a private hospital was raped by a compounder. Police have arrested the accused compounder on the complaint, and an investigation is underway.

The 25-year-old victim was admitted to a hospital a few days ago for treatment of cold and fever. The victim alleged that the compounder tried to rape her at night. The incident took place in a private nursing home in Jeenpur police station area of ​​Azamgarh. The woman was admitted in the hospital on September 6. Her husband said the compounder tried to rape his wife at night. As soon as her husband woke up, the compounder ran away.

When the husband saw this, he started shouting.This caused a stir in the entire hospital. The police were immediately informed. Police arrived and arrested the compounder. The compound was said to be working there for the last 4 years. Azamgarh SP Sudhir Singh said the victim alleged that the compounder raped her. The victim's husband was also sleeping in the same room at the time of the incident. He will also be questioned. The compounder is being detained and questioned.