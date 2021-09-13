CRPF recovers bag with 4 grenades in J-K's Srinagar

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Monday recovered a suspicious bag near Police Public School in Bemina, Srinagar.

According to the CRPF, the bag had four grenades.

"A suspicious bag was recovered near Police Public School in Bemina, Srinagar. CRPF recovered the bag with 4 grenades from the road divider," CRPF informed.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

