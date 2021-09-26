Cyclone Gulab: Landfall process begins over Andhra, Odisha

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday informed that the landfall process of 'Cyclone Gulab' has commenced over coastal Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

"The cloud bands have touched coastal regions and thus the landfall process has commenced over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south coastal Odisha. The system will cross coasts between Kalingapatnam and Gopalpur, about 25 km to the north of Kalingapatnam during next 3 hours," tweeted the IMD.

A red alert was sounded in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh for a cyclonic warning.

Earlier, Referring to the IMD's cyclone alert in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, Satya Narayan Pradhan, Director General of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had informed that 13 teams (24 sub-teams) have been deployed in Odisha and five in Andhra Pradesh.

( With inputs from ANI )

