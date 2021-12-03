Cyclone Jawad: Depression over Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours

Depression over Bay of Bengal likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday morning.

"Depression, lay centered at 2330 hours IST of December 2, 2021, over Bay of Bengal near Lat 12.0 N and Long 87.5 E, about 770 km south-southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during next 24 hours," tweeted the weather agency.

As the low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal continues to develop in view of Cyclone Jawad, the Odisha government on Thursday evening issued guidelines to prevent its adverse effects.

Odisha Government plans to deploy 266 teams including NDRF, State Fire Services and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) in coastal districts in view of impending cyclonic Situation, informs Pradeep Kumar Jena, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC).

Informing about the preparedness for Cyclonic Storm 'Jawad' Jena said, "The State Government is well prepared to deal the emerging situation 14 coastal districts have been put on alert and asked to take all necessary steps in view of impending cyclonic storm."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the preparedness of States and Central Ministries and concerned agencies to deal with the situation arising out of the likely formation of Cyclone Jawad, informed the Prime Minister's Office.

As per PMO, the Prime Minister directed officials to take every possible measure to ensure that people are safely evacuated and to ensure maintenance of all essential services such as Power, Telecommunications, health, drinking water etc. and that they are restored immediately in the event of any disruption.He further directed them to ensure adequate storage of essential medicines and supplies and to plan for unhindered movement. He also directed for 24x7 functioning of control rooms.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that the low-pressure region in the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into Cyclone Jawad and is expected to reach the coast of north Andhra Pradesh - Odisha around the morning of Saturday, December 4, 2021, with the wind speed ranging upto 100 kmph. It is likely to cause heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal. IMD has been issuing regular bulletins with the latest forecast to all the concerned States.

Cabinet Secretary has reviewed the situation and preparedness with Chief Secretaries of all the Coastal States and Central Ministries/ Agencies concerned.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor