Cyclone Jawad: Heavy rain forecast in several states, IMD issues alert

Heavy rains have lashed Mumbai and surrounding areas. The unseasonal rain has started from midnight on Tuesday-Wednesday. It had stopped in the middle of the night after it had rained. However, it started raining again on Wednesday morning. The meteorological department has forecast torrential rains till December 3 in several places in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Pune, Marathwada and Konkan.

Meanwhile, what caused this sudden downpour in December? According to meteorologists, a low pressure area has formed in the Arabian Sea. This has created cyclonic conditions in the southeastern Arabian Sea, Maldives, Lakshadweep. This is due to the winds blowing from the East-Central Arabian Sea. Therefore, torrential rains are expected in the next 24 hours.

Due to this sudden change in climate, it is raining not only in Maharashtra but in many states. The formation of low pressure areas along the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha has created cyclonic conditions. In such a situation, the meteorological department has now issued an alert for 'Jawad' cyclone.

According to the Meteorological Department, Western Disturbances have been formed in the adjoining areas of North West and Central India. This has led to climate change. Climate change will bring torrential rains to many parts of the country till December 3. On December 3, the rains will intensify and turn into a cyclone.

The low pressure area in the middle of the Andaman Sea will move west-north and west by Wednesday, meteorologists had warned. Due to this, heavy rain is falling in many parts of Maharashtra on Wednesday. It will then turn into a cyclone in the Bay of Bengal. So far this is exactly what the weather department said. The storm is now expected to hit the coast of Andhra Pradesh on December 4. The coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal will receive torrential rains.

Gujarat is also likely to receive torrential rains in the next 24 hours. The meteorological department has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea.