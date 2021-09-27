Cyclonic storm Gulab weakens into depression: IMD

By ANI | Published: September 27, 2021 11:19 PM2021-09-27T23:19:40+5:302021-09-27T23:30:07+5:30

The Cyclonic storm 'Gulab' has weakened into a depression, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

Cyclonic storm Gulab weakens into depression: IMD | Cyclonic storm Gulab weakens into depression: IMD

Cyclonic storm Gulab weakens into depression: IMD

Next

The Cyclonic storm 'Gulab' has weakened into a depression, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

The IMD said in a tweet, "Deep Depression weakened into a Depression at 1730 hrs of 27th Sept and lay centred over North Telangana and adjoining South Chhatisgarh & Vidarbha."

Earlier, Referring to the IMD's cyclone alert in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, Satya Narayan Pradhan, Director General of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had informed that 13 teams (24 sub-teams) have been deployed in Odisha and five in Andhra Pradesh.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Satya narayan pradhanSatya narayan pradhanIndia Meteorological DepartmentNational Disaster Response ForceState disaster response forceThe national disaster response forceNational disaster response forcestate disaster response forceDisaster response forceChennai met departmentRegional meteorological department of delhiRegional meteorological departmentState ministry for national disaster management