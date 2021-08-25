Dates for 25th edition of Malabar 21 announced

The Indian Navy has announced the dates of the 25th edition of Malabar 21 on Wednesday, which is going to be held between August 26 to 29, in the Philippines Sea.

"The aim of the exercise is to increase interoperability amongst the participating navies, develop common understanding and SOPs for Maritime Security Operations", the Indian Navy said.

According to the Navy, MALABAR-21 will witness exercises covering all three domains of maritime warfare including live weapon firing, anti-surface, anti-air, and anti-submarine warfare drills, joint manoeuvres, and tactical exercises.

MALABAR-21 will provide an opportunity for like-minded navies to derive mutual benefit from each other's experiences, the Indian Navy said.

The inter-operability achieved over the years as a result of such exercises has proved to be operationally beneficial towards providing a conducive atmosphere for stability and economic prosperity in the region, they added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor