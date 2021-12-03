Day 1 of IIT placements bring windfall to students

Placement at various Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) has started.

In IIT Delhi, 65 students candidates received packages upwards of Rs 1 crore. While a student from IIT Roorkee got an annual package of Rs. 2.15 crore from an international tech firm. Similarly, a student from IIT Bombay secured USD 2.74 lakh per month by Uber.

Whereas an IIT Guwahati student was offered a package of Rs 2 crore per annum. IIT (BHU) Varanasi's five students secured jobs at Uber.

IIT BHU students received 232 offer letters from 55compaines with an annual package of 32.89 lakh to 12lakhs. IIT Mandi reported a 16 percent rise in the average salary packages.

IIT Madras received 43 percent more offers on the first day than last year, from which 11 students received International offers out of 173 offers made by 34 companies.

Anishya Obhrai Madan, head of Office of Career Services, IIT Delhi, said, “There has been over 45 percent increase in the number of offers received by the campus and over 35 percent increase in the indicative compensation offered by companies visiting on December 1, 2021, in comparison to last year,”.

“IIT Delhi students bagged over 400 placement offers, including its highest pre-placement offers in five years, by the end of the first day of the placement season on December 1. Many students also bagged multiple placement offers,” Madan said.

“Domestic and global firms find IIT BHU students technically sound, innovative, team players, and candidates with a well-rounded personality. For many years, top firms have offered the best pay packages to our graduates and this year is no different. It is a sheer privilege to know that companies of such stature are identifying the talent at our campus and trusting them to take the baton forward,” Pramod Kumar Jain, Director IIT (BHU) Varanasi, said.