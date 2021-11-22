Death toll rises to 35 in Andhra Pradesh, several villages on alert

The death toll climbed to 35 in the Andhra Pradesh flood, several villages have been put on alert after the reservoir develops cracks.

The death toll increased to 35 in Andhra Pradesh after four bodies were recovered from the Cheyyru village. 500-year-old Rayalacheruvu reservoir developed cracks on Sunday after that the Chittoor district administration issued an alert for 16 villages.

Senior Officer PS Pradyumna, Chittoor District Collector M Harinarayanan, and Tirupati Superintendent of Police Venkata Appala Naidu visited the reservoir on Sunday.

Naidu said, “We will take the help of the Indian Air Force, if needed, to evacuate people,”. Meanwhile, the bridge on the Papagni river connecting Kamalapuram and Valluru towns in the Kadapa district collapsed on Sunday, but hopefully, no person got injured the police informed.

Vehicles stranded on Chennai-Kolkata national highway were diverted to other routes also the South Central Railway canceled and diverted. The Nellore district is still witnessing rain, so far 4,257 people have been shifted to 92 relief camps. Till Sunday, 1,366 villages and four towns have been affected in Andhra Pradesh due to the heavy rain over the weekend. The state government said that 2,007 houses were damaged and 1,137 houses were submerged.