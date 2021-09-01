Decision to reopen schools was taken after consulting experts, parents: Manish Sisodia

As the Delhi government allowed reopening of schools for Classes 9 to 12 from Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the decision was taken after consulting health experts and parents as well as analysing the experience of other states after reopening of schools.

Speaking to ANI, Sisodia said, "The decision to reopen the schools was taken consulting health experts and parents, analysing the experience of other states after reopening of schools and accordingly the COVID-19 protocols were designed."

The Deputy CM said the decision to reopen the schools in Delhi was taken after the announcement of the governments of other states.

Last month, over 25 students were tested positive for COVID-19 in Punjab. On this issue Sisodia said, "If there is a surge in COVID-19 cases among students in Delhi, then it would hardly take 30 minutes to take decision to close the schools."

Talking about the migration of students from private schools to government, he said, "The Delhi government has taken responsibility of giving education to all the students."

As the schools reopen in the city almost after 1.5 years, a teacher from Rajkiya Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in West Vinod Nagar was giving instructions to the students of Class 12, asking the COVID-appropriate behaviour in the schools. The teacher of the school said that the student must carry sanitiser, wear masks, maintain social distancing and avoid mass gatherings.

Ahead of the reopening of schools, the government had issued protocols such as staggered lunch break, social distancing in the classroom among others.

Aruna Sharma, a teacher from the school, said, "We are really happy that the students are coming back to the school. It has been a long time since we met our students. We are excited to meet our students. We were conducting our classes online but there is no alternative to face-to-face interaction."

