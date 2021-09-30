Delhi Court directs jail authorities to take proper security measures while producing gangster Kala Jathedi

Delhi's Patiala House Court has directed Jail authorities to take proper security measures while producing dreaded gangster Kala Jathedi alias Sandeep.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Dr Pankaj Sharma, while allowing the plea said, "in view of the averments made in the application, concerned Jail Superintendent to take proper steps for the safety and security of the accused during his production before the court through the use of adequate measures. The order of the Delhi Court was passed on September 8, 2021 in this regard."

Jathedi had moved Court seeking to be handcuffed while being produced before the court alleging threat of "fake encounter."

Jathedi through lawyers had moved an application and sought directions to police authority and jail authority to handcuff and shackle the accused during transit remand and production warrants. The plea also submitted by counsel that the accused apprehends that false and fake encounter and for his safety be produced in handcuff and shackle during transit remand and production warrants.

Delhi Police Commissioner had rewarded Rs 7 lakh to the team of Special Cell who executed the operation to arrest interstate gangster Kala Jathedi and his associates.

Commissioner also had interacted with the 38 personnel of the Delhi Police Special Cell that trailed and arrested gangster Kala Jathedi and his associate Anuradha Chaudhari in Operation Chakravyuh across 10 states.

A special team of Delhi Police had also arrested the most wanted woman don of Rajasthan Anuradha Chaudhari, a close associate of Kala Jathedi group allegedly involved in extortion, kidnapping, murder and abduction cases.

The Special Cell arrested the most-wanted gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi in July month, who was involved in several cases of murder, kidnapping, abduction and attempt to murder in Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab.

Kala Jathedi along with other members of his gang including Anuradha used to carry out heinous crimes in Rajasthan and other states, said DCP Manishi Chandra.

Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi and Anuradha Chaudhari were arrested from Sharanpur of Uttar Pradesh, informed the police.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor