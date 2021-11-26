Delhi Court dismisses bail plea of man accused of impersonating as IPS Officer, entering IB office using fake stamps of govt

A Delhi Court has dismissed the bail plea of a man accused of impersonating as an IPS Officer and entering the Information Bureau (IB) office using fake stamps of government.

Metropolitan Magistrate Manu Shree dismissed the bail application of Pradeep Sharma. The court said, "Considering the seriousness of the allegations and the fact the present case is at the initial stage, this court is not inclined to allow the application for bail as there is the likelihood that accused may flee from justice or try to influence witnesses, tamper with evidence if enlarged on bail."

"Bail application is accordingly dismissed and disposed of accordingly," the court said.

According to the prosecution, accused Pradeep Sharma, pretending to be a newly recruited IPS Officer, had entered the IB House on the pretext of meeting an IB Officer.

During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that the alleged person namely Pradeep Sharma drove to the IB House in a silver colour car made Innova which was thoroughly checked and during frisking and checking it was revealed that 'BHARAT SARKAR' was written in front of the car and 'GRAH MANTRALAY ' at the rear.

During further checking, various articles were found from the car including one stamp/seal of the Ministry of Home Affairs, North Block.

Appearing for accused Sharma, advocate Manoranjan Kumar, sought bail of the accused on the ground that cheating charges are not made against the accused and the rest charges are not severe in nature. He also told the court that the accused was arrested in the case on November 17.

Ankit Srivastava, the public prosecutor, opposed the bail on the grounds that the accused had committed a serious offence by entering into the premises of a secret government agency by impersonating and pretending himself as an IPS Officer and using the fake stamps of government - ministries like Home and Defence.

( With inputs from ANI )

