Delhi court dismisses bail plea of wrestler Sushil Kumar

Rohini Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail petition of wrestler Sushil Kumar in connection with the murder of 23-year-old Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal stadium.

Sushil Kumar was arrested by the Delhi Police on May 23 this year in the case.

An incident of a brawl among wrestlers at Delhi's Chhatrasal stadium was reported on May 4 in which some wrestlers were injured and they had to be admitted to a hospital. Sagar Dhankar, being one of them died during treatment.

( With inputs from ANI )

