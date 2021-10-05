Delhi court dismisses bail plea of wrestler Sushil Kumar

By ANI | Published: October 5, 2021 06:18 PM2021-10-05T18:18:52+5:302021-10-05T18:30:07+5:30

Rohini Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail petition of wrestler Sushil Kumar in connection with the murder of 23-year-old Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal stadium.

Delhi court dismisses bail plea of wrestler Sushil Kumar | Delhi court dismisses bail plea of wrestler Sushil Kumar

Delhi court dismisses bail plea of wrestler Sushil Kumar

Next

Rohini Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail petition of wrestler Sushil Kumar in connection with the murder of 23-year-old Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal stadium.

Sushil Kumar was arrested by the Delhi Police on May 23 this year in the case.

An incident of a brawl among wrestlers at Delhi's Chhatrasal stadium was reported on May 4 in which some wrestlers were injured and they had to be admitted to a hospital. Sagar Dhankar, being one of them died during treatment.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Sagar dhankarSagar dhankarSushil KumarDelhi PoliceDelhi home department