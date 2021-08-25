Delhi CP Rakesh Asthana inaugurates 3-day workshop on 'how to start business' for YUVA trainees

Delhi Commissioner of Police, Rakesh Asthana on Wednesday inaugurated "How to Start a Business", a 3-day workshop for YUVA trainees and police family members at Adarsh auditorium, Police Headquarters.

The 3-day hybrid workshop both physical and online is being organized by Delhi police in association with the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) from August 25 to 27 to provide trainees a comprehensive knowledge of setting up a business and run it successfully, generating a novel and positive approach towards entrepreneurship.

Speaking on the occasion, CP, Delhi Rakesh Asthana congratulated the trainees and the trainers for joining hands with Delhi police and India's premier industry body CII to empower themselves and set an example for others to follow.

Asthana recalled how the mention of police was being used in every household to scare their naughty kids. "However, community-oriented initiatives like YUVA have dramatically changed the perception of police into that of a friend and helper," he said. People have now experienced and realized that police help them out in difficult times.

"The community policing programs have played a role in not only helping police but also changing the perception about police," the CP Delhi said.

Programs like YUVA are for those youth who got diverted to crime due to stress of poverty and family conditions in order to integrate them with the mainstream. It is also for those who opt for skilled training to gain employment.

The objective of YUVA is to engage and steer street children and youth towards the mainstream of society, by providing them with opportunities to realize their potential and to create awareness about their strength through skill development training.

Around 1,400 candidates have so far been enrolled under "Mission-10000" for training, 10 in-house placement drives have taken place and 171 candidates have been placed in various hospitals and labs. Muktesh Chander, Sundari Nanda were present on the occasion.

( With inputs from ANI )

