Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor to enhance connectivity, provide clean drinking water to people of Uttarakhand

Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor will enhance the road connectivity and provide clean drinking water to the people of Uttarakhand.

As per the official note released by the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of eleven projects worth around Rs 18,000 crore on Saturday, including the Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor.

The Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor (from Eastern Peripheral Expressway Junction to Dehradun) is being built at a cost of around Rs 8300 crore.

While speaking to ANI, a local, Vikram Singh, said, "The highway will help the patients to receive proper treatment, as the highway will significantly reduce the travel time from Dehradun to Delhi from six hours to around 2.5 hours. Earlier, we used to face many difficulties to travel."

Bhagwan Sherawat, another local added, "PM Modi will lay the foundation to various projects. This will boost the economy of the state as it will give employment to so many people of Uttarakhand. This will provide strength to the state."

Rajan, a clothier, said, "The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Child-Friendly City Project in Dehradun. This will make the roads safer for the travel of children. The road connectivity will increase tourism and reduce the traffic issues in Dehradun."

Speaking on the foundation stone for projects related to the development of water supply, road and drainage system in Dehradun, Manish, a local said, "We are having issues with the drinking water. I am very happy that with the help of this project, we will have clean drinking water."

Speaking on the inauguration of a bridge across River Ganga next to the Laksham Jhula, Sunil Thapiyal, said, "This will boost the tourism in the state and the people of Uttarakhand are very happy and grateful to our PM Modi."

PM Modi will inaugurate seven projects, including those which focus on making travel safer by tackling the problem of chronic landslides in the region. He will also inaugurate Hydroelectric Project and Himalayan Culture Center at Dehradun.

The Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor will have arrangements for rainwater harvesting at intervals of 500 meters and over 400 water recharge points.

The Greenfield alignment project from Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor connecting Halgoa, Saharanpur to Bhadrabad, Haridwar will be constructed at a cost of over Rs 2000 crore.

Among the environment-friendly features of the corridor, it will have Asia's largest wildlife elevated corridor (12 km) for unrestricted wildlife movement, a 340-meter long tunnel near DatKaali temple, Dehradun will help reduce the impact on wildlife and multiple animal passes have been provided in the Ganeshpur-Dehradun section for avoiding animal-vehicle collisions, it added.

The development of this corridor is expected to boost the overall economy of the region. This project will provide seamless connectivity and reduce logistics costs.

It will facilitate larger connectedness between economically important production and consumption centres and generate ample employment opportunities, both direct and indirect.

The construction of the corridor will give impetus to the development of tourism, especially in Haridwar which is a popular tourist destination, in the project-covered areas and all-around development of the states.

