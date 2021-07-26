Delhi: Fire breaks out at Maharashtra Sadan

A major fire broke out in the Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi on Monday morning. Upon learning the incident, four fire tenders reached the spot and the fire was brought under control. A team of Delhi Police has also reached the spot.

According to information received, a fire broke out in the Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi. The incident took place on Monday morning. Preliminary information has been received that the fire broke out due to a short circuit in the room reserved for the Governor in the Maharashtra House. Four fire tenders rushed to the spot after receiving information about the fire and it is said that the fire was brought under control. It is understood that the Delhi Police also rushed to the spot after getting information about the incident.