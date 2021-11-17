Delhi: Fire breaks out in bamboo market of Kalyan Puri area, no casualties reported yet

A fire broke out in the bamboo market of the Kalyan Puri area here in the national capital at around 12:30 am late in the night, says the official.

"It has been doused, cooling operation is currently underway. We will conduct a search operation after the entire process concludes. No casualty has been reported yet. The reason behind the fire seems to be a spark in a wire," said Manoj Kumar Sharma, Assistant Divisional Officer, Fire Service.

"Call was received at around 1:00 am. Initially, we sent four fire tenders but as we eight fire tenders are on spot to control the fire. Around 50 fire workers are working here on the spot," he added.

Further, the local MLA of the area, Kuldeep Kumar who was also present at the spot said, "I thank Delhi Police and Fire service officers for taking quick action and controlling the fire. It is a cluster of slums, the fire could have spread but the officers controlled it in time.

Rescue operation is underway. More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor